Phoenix Children’s appoints 4 new division chiefs

Phoenix (Ariz.) Children's has appointed four new division chiefs in four different areas of care across the health system, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the health system.

Cindy Salm Bauer, MD, was appointed division chief of allergy and immunology. She began serving as interim division chief when the section was elevated to full division earlier this year. She has served as director of the Phoenix Children's Allergy and Immunology Clinic since 2019.



Dennis Dietzen, PhD, was appointed division chief of pathology and laboratory medicine. He will also serve as the first Megan Dishop Endowed Chair of Pathology, named in honor of the former division chief who died in 2023.



Dannah Raz, MD, was appointed division chief of developmental pediatrics at Phoenix Children's Barrow Neurological Institute, where she has been serving as interim chief for the past year.



Tressia Shaw, MD, was appointed division chief of the division of palliative medicine. She previously helped establish Phoenix Children's Complex Care program in 2005 and its Pediatric Palliative Medicine program in 2009.



In April, Phoenix Children's announced the appointments of a chief medical officer, two associate CMOs and a physician-in-chief.