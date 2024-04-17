Phoenix Children's makes 4 leadership moves in 4 days

Phoenix Children's appointed a new chief medical officer, two associate CMOs and a physician-in-chief in a matter of four days.

Blake Bulloch, MD, was selected to serve as CMO on April 11; he joined Phoenix Children's in 2002 and has served as division chief of emergency medicine since 2012, according to a news release from the health system.

Phoenix Children's also named Kelly Kelleher, MD, and Liz Zorn, MD, as associate CMOs.

Ashish Patel, MD, was appointed physician-in-chief April 15. He previously served as division chief of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Phoenix Children's for four years. In his new role, Dr. Patel will lead four of Phoenix Children's eight clinical centers and oversee hospitalist medicine, mental and behavioral health and Phoenix Children's Pediatrics practices.