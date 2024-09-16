Loyola Medicine names regional chief nursing officer

Timothy Carrigan, PhD, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Loyola Medicine's Illinois and Indiana markets.

Dr. Carrigan has served as CNO of Loyola University Medical Center since December 2019. Prior to joining the Maywood, Ill.-based system, he was chief administrative officer for the cardiac service line at Rush University System for Health in Chicago.

Loyola Medicine is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. As the regional CNO, Dr. Carrigan will lead nursing operations at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Ind., also part of Trinity.