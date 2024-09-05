HCA names Florida hospital CEO

Landon Smith has been named CEO of Palatka-based HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

Mr. Smith stepped into the role at the 99-bed hospital Sept. 2, according to a Sept. 4 news release from HCA Florida Healthcare shared with Becker's.

With more than 10 years of healthcare experience, Mr. Smith most recently served as COO at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. In that role, he oversaw service line growth and led a $75 million construction project at the hospital, the release said.