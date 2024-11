Michael Tart has been named president of Cape Fear Valley Harnett Healthcare, which is part of Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.

Mr. Tart will succeed Cory Hess, who is stepping down at the end of the year, according to a Nov. 22 news release.

Currently president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, N.C., Mr. Tart has been with Cape Fear Valley Health for a decade. He previously served as vice president of ambulatory services, the release said.