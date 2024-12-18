Georgia hospital taps CEO

Daniel Owens has been named CEO of Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga., effective Jan. 20.

Mr. Owens brings nearly 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Dec. 16 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

He most recently served as CEO of Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta and Emory University Hospital Smyrna (Ga.). In the role, he oversaw capital projects totaling more than $600 million, the release said.

Mr. Owens will succeed CEO Jeff Tarrant, who is retiring after serving in the role since 2019.

Upson Regional Medical Center is a 115-bed facility with more than 800 employees.