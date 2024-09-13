CommonSpirit Health at Home names president, CEO

CommonSpirit Health at Home named a permanent president and CEO on Sept 13.

Trisha Crissman was appointed to the role after serving as interim president and CEO of the Loveland, Ohio-based organization since October 2023. It is the home health arm of the 140-hospital system based in Chicago, with 83 home-based care locations across 13 states.

"Trisha's leadership has been instrumental in Health at Home's success, and she will continue to drive growth, performance, innovation, and strategic direction for CommonSpirit Health at Home as she takes on this new role," said Terika Richardson, senior vice president and COO of CommonSpirit Health, in a Sept. 13 statement.

Ms. Crissman recently told Becker's she expects home-based healthcare to continue to expand as her organization focuses on technology and partnerships with other health systems. Before joining CommonSpirit Health at Home in 2015, she served as vice president of hospice for home-based care companies AccentCare and Great Lakes Caring and led home care efforts for Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.