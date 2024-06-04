Health system forms joint home-care venture with CommonSpirit

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has partnered with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health on home-based care.

A joint venture launched in May, Parkview Health at Home uses CommonSpirit Health at Home's EHR, Homecare Homebase software, and chronic disease management platform.

"This partnership allows Parkview to work with another industry expert to enhance the patient experience," said Greg Johnson, DO, regional market president for Parkview Health, in a June 3 statement. "Together, we'll maximize resources and best practices to meet the evolving needs of the region. As we continue to provide compassionate care, our goal is to advance the way it's delivered."

Parkview home health staffers also became employees of CommonSpirit. The majority made the switch, while several were offered opportunities for advancement, according to Parkview.

"Parkview Health and CommonSpirit Health at Home share common core, organizational values and are highly aligned around long-term strategies to expand access to care in the home," stated Trisha Crissman, interim president and CEO of CommonSpirit Health at Home.