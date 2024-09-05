Seattle Children's appoints 2 leaders

Seattle Children's Hospital has named two new C-suite leaders.

Jamie Phillips was appointed president of the hospital, according to a Sept. 4 news release shared with Becker's. Ms. Phillips will also continue in her role as COO.

Since joining Seattle Children's in 2022, Ms. Phillips has been vital in operational improvements, access expansion and development strategies to expand clinical programs, the release said.

Jeff Ojemann, MD, was named chief physician executive. Most recently serving as chief medical officer, Dr. Ojemann first joined the hospital in 2003 as division head for neurosurgery.

Dr. Ojemann has led teams through improved patient outcomes, expanded the hospital's services and reduced measures of health inequity, the release said.