Jefferson hospital names COO

Marc Schaller was named COO of Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital in East Norriton, Pa.

Mr. Schaller brings 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a July 17 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he served as the interim vice president of operations at Jefferson Einstein Montgomery. He also previously held the position of associate vice president of healthcare services at the hospital.

Jefferson Einstein Montgomery is part of Jefferson Health, a 32-hospital campus health system based in Philadelphia.