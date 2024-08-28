HCA taps Texas hospital CEO

David Irizarry has been named CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center, effective Sept. 1.

Mr. Irizarry is CEO of HCA Healthcare Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, according to an Aug. 28 news release from Corpus Christi Medical Center, which is also part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

He will remain CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center until a new CEO is appointed, the release said. Mr. Irizarry succeeds Eric Evans, who took over as CEO of HCA's Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., in June.

Mr. Irizarry became CEO of the Brownsville hospital in 2022. Since then, he helped launch its neuro endovascular program and a graduate medical education program with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine in Edinburg, and HCA's Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, the release said.





