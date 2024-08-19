HCA Florida hospital names COO

Marcus Smith has been appointed COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

Mr. Smith joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2018 and most recently served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, according to an Aug. 19 news release shared with Becker's.

In that position, Mr. Smith played a significant role in the opening of a new patient tower and in the growth of the hospital's orthopedics, neurosurgery and spine service lines, the release said.

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital is a 204-bed acute care hospital.