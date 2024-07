San Francisco-based UCSF Health has named Andrew Fierro-Peretti chief accounting officer, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Fierro-Peretti had served in the role on an interim basis since March, according to his LinkedIn page. He has been with the health system since 2019 and previously served as controller and strategic initiatives finance director.

Prior to joining UCSF Health, Mr. Fierro-Peretti served as corporate controller for Redwood City, Calif.-based Verity Health System.