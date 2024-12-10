OSF HealthCare CEO to retire

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare CEO Bob Sehring has shared plans to retire in April 2026.

Michelle Conger will assume the role of president of the system, effective Jan. 1, and will succeed Mr. Sehring when he retires as CEO, according to a Dec. 10 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Sehring joined OSF HealthCare as vice president for business support services for OSF HealthPlans in 2002. He was then promoted to CEO of OSF HealthPlans in 2004 and was appointed chief ministry services officer before becoming CEO of OSF's central region in 2025. He has been CEO of OSF HealthCare since 2017.

Under Mr. Sehrings' leadership, OSF HealthCare has grown amid multiple mergers and acquisitions, all while advancing oncology services through the opening of the Peoria-based OSF HealthCare Institute.

"Under his leadership, our ministry has achieved remarkable milestones, including strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions serving 17 communities with hospitals, providing care for more than 1 million patients this past year, demonstrating strong leadership through the pandemic and the post impacts on our health system, advancements in oncology services, including the opening of the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria earlier this year, and an unwavering commitment to rural health care,” said Sister Agnes Joseph.