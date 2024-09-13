New York system promotes CNO

Oswego (N.Y.) Health has promoted Kathryn Pagliaroli, BSN, RN, to serve as chief operating officer.

Ms. Pagliaroli will also retain her position as senior vice president and chief nursing officer, the health system said in a Sept. 9 news release. She joined Oswego Health as a registered nurse in the ICU in 2001 and has steadily advanced through various leadership roles. Prior to becoming CNO in 2022, Ms. Pagliaroli was the vice president of clinical services and integrated health.

Oswego Health is a nonprofit healthcare system anchored by a 132-bed acute care community hospital.