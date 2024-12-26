Oregon system CEO to step down

Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services, plans to step down from the role in 2025.

Mr. Boysen is working with the board to create a CEO transition plan, according to a Dec. 26 news release from the health system. He did not share a specific final date in the role.

Mr. Boysen was appointed president and CEO in January 2018 after serving as the system's chief administrative officer.

"I am grateful that they have given me the honor of being CEO of Samaritan," Mr. Boysen said in the release. "Together, we have built two new hospitals, navigated a world-wide pandemic, and developed many new clinical programs to enhance the health of the communities we serve. I have given it my all as a leader and feel it is the right time for new leadership at Samaritan."

Samaritan Health Services is a five-hospital system that includes primary care and speciality clinics.