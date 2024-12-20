University Medical Center New Orleans names chief medical officer

LCMC Health has named Jeffrey Elder, MD, as permanent chief medical officer of University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Elder has held the CMO role in an interim capacity since August. An emergency medicine physician by training, he first joined LCMC Health in 2009, according to a Dec. 20 news release.

Alongside his current role at University Medical Center New Orleans, Dr. Elder serves as LCMC's associate chief officer for emergency management. He is also a clinical associate professor of medicine at LSU Health and co-director of emergency medical services and disaster medicine and an adjunct assistant professor at Tulane University School of Public Health and Topical Medicine.