Georgia system names CEO

Matt Hanley, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System.

Dr. Hanley will succeed Carol Burrell in April, according to a Dec. 5 news release.

He currently serves as chief market executive at Navvis, a St. Louis-based healthcare company specializing in population health management and value-based care.

Throughout his career, Dr. Hanley has held various leadership roles, including chief clinical officer at St. Louis-based SSM Health and interim president of the system's Wisconsin operations.

Northeast Georgia Health System is a five-hospital organization, with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville as its flagship location.