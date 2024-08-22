Penn Health taps new CHRO

Hershey, Pa.-based University of Pennsylvania Health System has tapped Katie Heeter as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective in September.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Heeter served as senior system vice president of human resources business services for Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health, according to an Aug. 22 LinkedIn post from Kevin Mahoney, CEO of UPHS.

She also served in human resources leadership roles with Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care, Elgin, Ill.-based Sherman Health Systems and Geneva, Ill.-based Northwestern Medicine Delnor.