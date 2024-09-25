HCA Tennessee hospital taps CEO

Brian Marger has been named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Skyline Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Marger previously served as regional vice president for cancer services at HCA's TriStar Division, according to a Sept. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

He also served as CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., from 2017 to 2021, according to Mr. Marger's LinkedIn page.

TriStar Skyline Medical Center is a 407-bed facility. TriStar Health includes 10 hospitals, the release said.