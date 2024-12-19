NYC Health + Hospitals name 2 chief medical officers

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals has appointed chief medical officers to two of the health system's long-term care facilities.

Melissa Martin, MD, has been named CMO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler and Lucan Rodrigues, MD, has been named CMO of NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the health system.

Dr. Martin previously served as medical director for ArchCare at Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center and as medical director for The New Jewish Home Manhattan, both based in New York City.

Dr. Rodrigues previously served as CMO and vice president of medical services at Silvercrest Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation and chief of palliative and hospice medicine at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, both based in New York City.