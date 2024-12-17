U of Utah Health taps Mass General surgeon as CEO

Bob Carter, MD, PhD, has been named CEO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health and senior vice president for health sciences at the University of Utah, effective mid-February.

In his new role, Dr. Carter will oversee the $6.3 billion academic health system and its research enterprises across five schools and colleges, according to a Dec. 17 news release from the university. He will also lead the opening of new facilities at Huntsman Cancer Institute and Huntsman Mental Health Institute, as well as the launch of West Valley City Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Carter will succeed Mike Good, MD, who has held the roles for more than six years.

Dr. Carter currently serves as neurosurgeon-in-chief at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and is the William and Elizabeth Sweet Endowed Professor in Neuroscience at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Earlier this year, Dr. Carter played a key role in integrating the academic and clinical teams at Massachusetts General with Brigham and Women's Hospital, both in Boston, the release said.

University of Utah Health includes nearly 27,000 faculty and staff.