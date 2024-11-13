New York system CEO to retire amid leadership changes

Mary Leahy, MD, will retire in early 2025 after serving as president and CEO of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Bon Secours Charity Health System since 2015.

The announcement follows recent changes at Westchester Medical Center Health Network, of which Bon Secours Charity Health System is a member.

"We are implementing changes to our regional operating model, including new full-time leadership positions at each hospital, reporting directly to WMCHealth's senior leadership," WMCHealth said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Andrew Pickens, MD, will serve as interim executive director of Bon Secours Charity Health System, according to the statement.

WMCHealth, a nine-hospital system, is also laying off about 130 people — less than 1% of its workforce. The layoffs affect management-level positions across all hospitals and do not affect patient-facing roles.

Bon Secours Charity Health System includes three hospitals and is a market within Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health system.