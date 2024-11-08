New York system lays off managers

Westchester Medical Center Health Network, a nine-hospital system headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., is laying off about 130 people primarily in corporate and administrative roles, a spokesperson for the system confirmed to Becker's.

The layoffs, which equate to less than 1% of the health system's workforceare, affect management-level positions across all hospital locations, according to WMCHealth. No patient-facing roles were affected.

"In order to create a more efficient operating structure, WMCHealth Network is realigning its operations by centralizing services to better leverage the strengths of our entire Network and ensure the long-term health of our hospitals," the health system said in a statement. "As part of this realignment, we have made the difficult decision to consolidate and, therefore, reduce a number of administrative and corporate service roles across the system."

WMCHealth is a 1,700-bed system with nine hospitals on seven campuses. It employs more than 13,000 people and has almost 3,000 attending physicians, according to its website. Hundreds of its providers are employed in one of our two medical groups, which make up WMCHealth Physicians.