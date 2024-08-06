Health First CEO, community health president begin tenures

Terry Forde, president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First, and community health services President Drew Fink, MD, stepped into their leadership roles Aug. 5.

Dr. Fink has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 5 news release shared with Becker's. He spent the last 18 years in leadership roles at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

Mr. Forde stepped down as president and CEO of Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare on Aug. 2. He joined the system's leadership team in 2011 and became CEO in 2014.

Health First includes health insurance plans, hospitals and outpatient and wellness services.