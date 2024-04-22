Adventist HealthCare CEO heading to Health First

Terry Forde, president and CEO of Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare, will step down from his role this summer.

Mr. Forde will leave the helm on Aug. 2 to become president and CEO of Health First, based in Brevard County, Fla., according to a news release from the health system.

Mr. Forde joined Adventist HealthCare's leadership team in 2011 as executive vice president and COO in 2011. He became president and CEO in 2014.

During his tenure, the health system has received national recognition for its leadership practices, received various quality and safety distinctions, been honored as a trustworthy organization, and received repeated recognition as a top workplace, according to the release.

Adventist HealthCare includes six owned and managed hospitals and more than 50 facilities in the greater Washington, D.C., region.

Health First includes health insurance plans, hospitals, a multispecialty medical group, and outpatient and wellness services.