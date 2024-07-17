Carilion Clinic CEO to retire

After more than a decade as CEO of Carilion Clinic, Nancy Agee, MSN, will retire in September, the Roanoke, Va.-based system said in a July 17 news release.

Ms. Agee became the health system's seventh president and CEO in 2011. Her healthcare career began at Carilion Clinic in 1973, when she joined as a nurse. Once Ms. Agee retires Sept. 30, she will serve as CEO emeritus through September 2025, focusing on growing Carilion's partnerships and philanthropy efforts. Throughout her career, she has been an advocate of career advancement for nurses.

Steve Arner will take the helm as CEO on Oct. 1. He was promoted to president in May 2023 after serving as COO for 11 years. Mr. Arner has spent more than 25 years at the academic health system and has led more than $500 million in facility expansions, the release said.

Carilion Clinic is an integrated health system that includes eight hospitals, home health, imaging services, pharmacies, urgent care, freestanding surgical clinics and a physician group.