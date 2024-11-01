West Virginia hospital CEO to retire amid WVU transition

As Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center plans to join Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System, its leadership team will see a change at the helm.

John Frankovitch, Weirton's president and CEO since 2016, will retire at the end of the year, according to a news release from Weirton Medical Center shared with Becker's Nov. 1.

David Artman was appointed next president and CEO, effective Jan. 1. Mr. Artman joined the hospital in 2012 and currently serves as COO, according to his LinkedIn page.

Following his 27-year career with the Weirton Medical Center, Mr. Frankovitch will serve as president emeritus of the board of trustees and as a strategic advisor. In this capacity, he will assist with strategic and integration efforts between the hospital and WVU Medicine, the release said.

Weirton Medical Center, a 238-bed acute care hospital, has had a clinical partnership with WVU Medicine since 2020. The hospital signed a letter of intent to join the system earlier this year.