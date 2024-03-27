WVU Medicine continues hospital acquisition spree

Morgantown.-based West Virginia University Health System is adding another member to its system with the addition of Weirton Medical Center.

Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center, a 238-bed acute care hospital, signed a letter of intent to join the West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the brand name WVU Medicine, according to a March 27 news release from WVU Medicine.

"The partnership is not just an affiliation but a community investment on the part of WMC and WVU Medicine. In addition to the exceptional medical care we provide, WMC has a significant economic impact on the region with over 1,400 employees. Our partnership with WVU Medicine ensures WMC will continue for the next generation, providing the exceptional, compassionate healthcare our patients have come to expect," John Frankovitch, WMC president and CEO, said in the release.

Weirton Medical Center has had a clinical partnership with WVU Medicine since 2020.

WVU Medicine has been acquiring several hospitals. In July, Petersburg, W.Va.-based Grant Memorial Hospital became a full member of the West Virginia University Health System. The health system has also acquired Charleston, W.Va.-based Thomas Health and Welch (W.Va.) Community Hospital.