Advocate taps Humana exec for lead health equity role

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health has named J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, as president of the Advocate National Center for Health Equity.

The center will create the largest health equity data source in the country and focus Advocate's care models around equitable services, with an emphasis on how clinical discoveries and research are applied. Dr. Olayiwola will work alongside senior clinical, corporate, academic and community leaders to integrate the health equity strategy throughout the health system, including the care delivery and academic learning systems, according to a July 9 news release shared with Becker's.

In her previous role, Dr. Olayiwola served as Humana’s first chief health equity officer. Her new role at Advocate begins Aug. 19.