CHI Health names market chief medical officer

Chris Acker, MD, has been tapped to serve as chief medical officer of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health's Nebraska and Iowa market, as reported in an Aug. 15 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Acker joined CHI Health as an emergency physician in 2014. He will divide his time between the new market position and his current role as CMO of CHI Health Mercy-Council Bluffs, a clinic in Iowa.

CHI Health is the Midwest division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. The division includes 28 hospitals and includes more than 4,000 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians.