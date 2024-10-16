Penn State Health's diversity chief to retire

Lynette Chappell Williams, vice president and chief diversity officer of Penn State Health, will retire Nov. 29.

Ms. Chappell Williams became the inaugural chief diversity officer of the Hershey, Pa.-based system in 2015. At the time, she was also named associate dean for diversity and inclusion of Penn State College of Medicine. In 2020, she was promoted to her current role.



"Lynette has been responsible for significant milestones in creating a more diverse and inclusive environment at our health system," Deborah Addo, interim CEO, president and COO of Penn State Health, said in an Oct. 15 news release. "As a result of her work, she has helped broaden gender, racial and ethnic diversity among senior leadership, established partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, and developed protocols to prevent bias toward patients."



After Ms. Chappell Williams retires, Wesley Payne McClendon, vice president and chief learning and organizational development officer, will lead the system's diversity, equity and inclusion team.