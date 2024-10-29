OSF HealthCare taps hospital president from Adventist

Kristin Kuchno -

Eunmee Shim, MSN, has been appointed president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., effective Jan. 6.

Ms. Shim most recently served as president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center, according to an Oct. 28 news release from OSF HealthCare.

As president of the 149-bed hospital, Ms. Shim will direct all internal operations and lead the hospital in alignment with OSF HealthCare's strategy.

Derrick Frazier will continue to serve as interim president until Ms. Shim takes over, the release said.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is a 16-hospital system.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles