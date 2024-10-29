OSF HealthCare taps hospital president from Adventist

Eunmee Shim, MSN, has been appointed president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., effective Jan. 6.

Ms. Shim most recently served as president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center, according to an Oct. 28 news release from OSF HealthCare.

As president of the 149-bed hospital, Ms. Shim will direct all internal operations and lead the hospital in alignment with OSF HealthCare's strategy.

Derrick Frazier will continue to serve as interim president until Ms. Shim takes over, the release said.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is a 16-hospital system.