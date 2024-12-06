MedStar Health hospital names CFO

Amanda Barash has been named senior vice president and CFO of MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center and Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health Research Institute, according to a post on her LinkedIn page.

She joins the 912-bed hospital from Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health, where she served as CFO of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her past experience also includes serving as vice president of medical group finance at Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health and as director of finance for Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's West Central Region. She was also the director of finance at the Indiana University School of Medicine.