Lurie Children's CIO departs

Chicago-based Lurie Children's CIO and Senior Vice President Lisa Dykstra has left the health system after 10 years in the role.

"My time here has been nothing short of transformative, while being equally rewarding," Ms. Dykstra wrote in an Oct. 24 LinkedIn post. "Together, we embraced technological advancements, digital health innovations, and pioneering solutions like advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI — all of which have positioned Lurie Children's as a leader in healthcare innovation."

Ms. Dykstra will be taking on a new role as CIO strategic advisor at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. In this role, Ms. Dykstra will work with healthcare CIOs and senior digital health leaders to foster collaboration, professional growth, and advocacy for the future of information management in healthcare.