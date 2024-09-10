CEO departs for new HCA hospital role

Kirk McCarty, MSN, RN, became CEO of Kansas City, Mo.-based Research Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Midwest Health, on Sept. 3. The move comes three months after he took over as CEO of another HCA hospital.

Mr. McCarty's appointment follows the retirement of Research Medical CEO Paul Hancock, MD, according to a Sept. 6 news release from HCA Midwest shared with Becker's.

Mr. McCarty previously spent 12 years at Research Medical in roles such as vice president of operations and associate chief nursing officer. He was named CEO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., on June 1.

Prior to his role at Menorah Medical, Mr. McCarty was CEO at HCA's Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., for four years, according to the release.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.