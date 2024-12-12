HCA Midwest taps CFO for 2 hospitals 

Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health has named Steve Sahr CFO of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Medical Center and Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Sahr has been with HCA Midwest for 16 years, previously serving in assistant CFO, controller and accounting roles throughout the health system, according to a Dec. 12 HCA Midwest news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as assistant CFO at Belton Regional Medical Center,

"Steve’s financial management experience in healthcare will be an invaluable asset as we continue to contribute to the health and well-being of the community with growth in services, like the new CareNow Urgent Care in Grandview, the first urgent care clinic to serve the area," Belton Regional CEO Todd Krass said in the release.