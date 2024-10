Amy Crouch has been named CFO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.

She most recently served as a consultant with healthcare financial advisory firm CBIZ Somerset, according to a Sept. 30 news release from Riverview Health.

Ms. Crouch previously served as finance vice president of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health and CFO of Coldwater (Mich.) Hospital, the release said.

Riverview Health includes two hospitals and combined urgent care and emergency room locations.