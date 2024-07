Good Samaritan Hospital has appointed Brenda Winkler, MSN, RN, to the role of chief nursing officer. Ms. Winkler has worked with the Vincennes, Ind.-based hospital for 37 years.

She had been serving in the position on an interim basis since May. Prior to that, she was director of perioperative services at the 158-bed facility.

Ms. Winkler started her career at Good Samaritan as a unit clerk. From there, she earned her nursing degree and took on progressive leadership roles.