Norfolk, Neb.-based Faith Regional Health Services has named Brenda Baker vice president of finance and CFO, according to a Sept. 10 post from her LinkedIn page.

She joins Faith Regional from Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Broward Health North where she served as CFO, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also previously served as CFO and executive vice president for St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health and CFO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.