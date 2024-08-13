Baystate hospital hires dual-role C-suite leader

Jodi Stack, MSN, RN, joined Greenfield, Mass.-based Baystate Franklin Medical Center as chief nursing officer/chief administrative officer.

Ms. Stack began her new role June 24, succeeding Deborah Provost, who retired, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

She is returning to Baystate Franklin after beginning her career there in 2000 as a nursing assistant at the Beacon Recovery Center, the release states. She was also a registered nurse in the emergency department from 2004 to 2015.

Before returning to Baystate Franklin, Ms. Stack served as chief nursing officer at Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital since 2018, and as COO since 2022.

Baystate Franklin, an 89-bed nonprofit community hospital, is part of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.