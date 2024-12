Elise MacCarroll-Wright has been named president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale (Ill.), effective Jan. 6.

Ms. MacCarroll-Wright currently serves as corporate vice president of ancillary and support services for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, according to a Dec. 11 news release.

She succeeds Adam Maycock, who has transitioned to a new opportunity, the release said.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale is part of AdventHealth's Great Lakes region.