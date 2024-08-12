Dignity Health names hospital CEO

Betsy Hart, MSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center, effective Aug. 19.

Ms. Hart has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as COO of Dignity Health's Northridge (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 12.

As COO at Northridge Hospital, Ms. Hart played a significant role in strategic planning and led construction projects such as expanding the emergency department and adding a new urgent care unit, according to the release.

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center is a 334-bed hospital and is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.