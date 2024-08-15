Arkansas system taps VP of revenue cycle

Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System has named Richard Cina vice president of revenue cycle.

Mr. Cina most recently served as vice president of revenue cycle services for RCM company Med-Metrix, according to an Aug. 14 Washington Regional news release.

He also previously served as vice president of site operations for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's four hospitals in Albany, N.Y., and Syracuse, N.Y., according to the release. He also previously served as senior director of patient financial services at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.