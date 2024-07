Hamilton Township, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton named William DiStanislao vice president of operations.

Mr. DiStanislao will be responsible for operational leadership, direction and vision to specific areas of systemwide initiatives and will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team, according to a July 9 system news release.

Previously, he served as COO for Suffern, N.Y.-based Bon Secours Charity Health System.