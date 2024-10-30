HCA Florida hospital names CEO

Joe Rudisill was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to an Oct. 30 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Rudisill brings nearly two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the position.

Most recently, he served as CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, a role he began in September 2023. He also previously served as COO of Mission Hospital, an HCA facility in Asheville, N.C.

In his new role, Mr. Rudisill succeeds Robert Meade, who is retiring after 41 years with HCA Healthcare, the release said.