HCA Florida hospital names new CEO

Joe Rudisill is the new CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Rudisill brings more than 16 years of healthcare leadership and operations experience to the role, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He assumed the new role on Sept. 25.

Previously, Mr. Rudisill served as COO of Mission Hospital, an 815-bed HCA facility in Asheville, N.C. He also served as COO and ethics and compliance officer of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson and later became interim CEO, according to the release.

At Englewood Hospital, Mr. Rudisill succeeds Steve Young, who was named CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.