Texas Health taps president of new hospital

Toya White, president and chief nursing officer at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman, was named president of Texas Health Forney.

Ms. White has served as a leader at Texas Health Kaufman for three years. She will remain president and CNO and begin her new role as president at Forney this week.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead both the Forney and Kaufman hospitals because I see a real opportunity to grow together to support our larger community," Ms. White said in a news release shared with Becker's. "We have a top-notch team at Texas Health Kaufman, and we will continue to enhance our services to care for our patients."

Construction plans for the Forney hospital were announced in August and the new facility is expected to open in 2027.