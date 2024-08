Kristi Faulkner Lewis was appointed chief compliance officer of Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital.

Ms. Faulkner Lewis has more than two decades of healthcare industry experience, according to an Aug. 13 LinkedIn post from the hospital. She is experienced in data privacy, contract negotiation, compliance and cybersecurity, the post said.

Ms. Faulkner Lewis most recently served as vice president of corporate compliance at Covenant Physician Partners, according to her LinkedIn profile.