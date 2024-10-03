UC Health names CFO, COO and chief clinical officer

Cincinnati-based UC Health has made three changes in its C-suite, hiring one new leader and expanding the roles of two others.

Dr. Charmaine Rochester will join the system as its CFO, according to an Oct. 3 health system news release.

Dr. Rochester has more than three decades of experience, most recently serving as Weston-based Cleveland Clinic Florida's CFO. She also held roles at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and Bon Secours Hampton Roads (Va.).

She succeeds Rick Hinds, who is retiring after 30 years with UC Health, the release said.

Art Pancioli, MD, was named senior vice president and chief clinical officer. He will continue as a professor at UC College of Medicine's department of emergency medicine, according to the release.

In the role, Dr. Pancioli will partner with UC Health physicians and lead improvement efforts in areas including quality of care, patient safety and clinical outcomes.

Rob Wiehe was appointed senior vice president and COO of the system, overseeing hospital and ambulatory clinical operations. He will work closely with Dr. Pancioli in a new dyad partnership, the release said.

Mr. Wiehe previously served as hospital division COO and chief administrative officer of University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

UC Health is affiliated with the University of Cincinnati and employs 10,500 across four hospital campuses, specialty care centers and more than 70 outpatient facilities.